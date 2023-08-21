SANFORD — The Rev. William Earl Norris, 96, of Sanford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Harnett County on Aug. 31, 1926 to Archie B. Norris and Nellie Hughes Norris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Della Mae Holder Norris; brothers, Clarence, Roy, Lee, Willie, Clyde and Jessie and sister, Betty Mason. After years of self-study and with the guidance from the Superintendent, The Rev. Herbert Carter, Earl was ordained as a minister of the Pentecostal Free Will Baptist in 1963. He was the founding pastor of Life Springs Church and for many, known as San Lee Chapel.
