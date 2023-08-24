SANFORD — The Rev. Susan Cassandra Knight Brooks, 73, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation.

The Rev. Knight-Brooks was born in Lee County. She was the second of five children born to parents, Lonnie Knight, Sr. and Patience Taylor Knight, and the first of three daughters. Her siblings included the oldest, Lonnie Knight, Jr.; sisters, Phyllis and LuAnn; and youngest brother, Tony. Although born in Lee County, Susan’s parents moved their family to Chatham County. First Missionary Baptist Church of Pittsboro would be the family’s church home for many years.