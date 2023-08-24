SANFORD — The Rev. Susan Cassandra Knight Brooks, 73, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation.
The Rev. Knight-Brooks was born in Lee County. She was the second of five children born to parents, Lonnie Knight, Sr. and Patience Taylor Knight, and the first of three daughters. Her siblings included the oldest, Lonnie Knight, Jr.; sisters, Phyllis and LuAnn; and youngest brother, Tony. Although born in Lee County, Susan’s parents moved their family to Chatham County. First Missionary Baptist Church of Pittsboro would be the family’s church home for many years.
Susan graduated from Horton High School in Pittsboro, in June of 1967.
The Rev. Susan Knight met, fell in love with, and married The Rev. Freeman Marvin Brooks.
The Rev. Susan Knight-Brooks was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie Knight, Sr. and Patience Taylor Knight and her oldest brother, Lonnie Knight, Jr. (Darcy).
She leaves to cherish sweet memories, her husband, The Rev. Freeman Marvin Brooks; Marvinia (John Lewis) McCormick and Deloris (Dennis, deceased), both of Sanford, Sandra (Edward) Adams of Clayton; sisters, The Rev. Phyllis Knight Coates (George, deceased), of Greensboro, LouAnn Knight Spinks (Michael) and brother, Tony Knight (Annette) of Graham and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers will all recall the joy of having shared their lives with Susie Q.
A funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the First Calvary Baptist Church, 240 Fields Dr., Sanford.
