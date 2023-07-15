A local organization is providing a platform for poets, aspiring poets and those who are fans of the genre to come together regularly.
Starting at 6 p.m. July 25 and continuing on every fourth Tuesday of the month, the Lee County Cultural Arts (LCCA) will have an event called Art of Poetry at the Mann Center, 507 N. Steele St. The event was organized with the support the Lee County Arts Council.
Kimia Collins, co-founder of LCCA, hopes the event will attract poetry fans and those who have something to say through the genre.
Derrick Washington, who founded the LCCA with Collins, said the event is to create an artistic outlet for those in the city and county.
“We feel like we want to bring back the poetry competition per se,” he said. “We wanted to create a Poetry Slam or a Spoken Word type of event. Our overall mission is to bring more poetry back into the community.”
Washington knows there are poets out there locally, but they don’t have access to a location to read their poetry in front of an audience. He said as a result the local talent leaves this area to go to places like Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte to perform.
“We have some really nice poets in this area in and around Sanford and it is a shame they are going elsewhere to perform,” he said. “They don’t think about Sanford in that mix.”
But soon they will and Washington encourages anyone who writes poetry at any level to participate, especially the community’s youth.
He said that if someone shows up at the event but is too shy to read their poem someone can do that for them. He just wants people to show up.
“You can sing it (poetry if you want,” he said. “If there is something that they want to express we’ll welcome it. We encourage the public to come out and don’t be shy to share your poetry.”
For more information on the event visit the Lee County Cultural Arts Facebook page.
