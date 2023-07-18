LONGS, SC — Thelma Thomas Persing, 82, of Longs, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Born in Harnett County on Dec. 22, 1940, she was the daughter of Herman and Mary Kate (Darroch) Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John A. (Buck) Thomas and Cameron Herman Thomas.
She is survived by her husband, Larry E. Persing of Longs, South Carolina; her son, Frank Mason and wife, Lynn and her granddaughter, Heather of Vass. She is also survived by her sister, Cornelia T. Stewart of Lillington, along with numerous other loving family members.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at Barbecue Presbyterian Church, 124 Barbecue Church Rd., Sanford, NC 27332.
