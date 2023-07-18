LONGS, SC — Thelma Thomas Persing, 82, of Longs, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Born in Harnett County on Dec. 22, 1940, she was the daughter of Herman and Mary Kate (Darroch) Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John A. (Buck) Thomas and Cameron Herman Thomas.