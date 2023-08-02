SANNWS-08-02-23 THURSDAY CONCERT 1

Tonk Honky will be one of two bands on stage this week at Depot Park.

This week, attendees at the city’s Summer Concert Series will get to see two bands.

This week, Tonk Honky will be a part of the concert along with Rob Abernathy. The first of the bands will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.