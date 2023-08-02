This week, attendees at the city’s Summer Concert Series will get to see two bands.
This week, Tonk Honky will be a part of the concert along with Rob Abernathy. The first of the bands will take the stage at Depot Park at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Each week during the series, The Sanford Herald will feature a little background information on the featured bands and musicians.
TONK HONKY MEMBERS/INSTRUMENTS
• Chad Spivey: Lead Guitar/Harmonica/Mandolin
• Kevin Wind: Guitar
• Scott McBride: Drums
BAND FOUNDED
2021.
Based: Sanford
WHAT CAN WE EXPECT TO HEAR?
A variety of songs ranging from Johnny Cash to Red Hot Chilli Peppers, to classic country and the honky tonk staples. Powerful but entertaining 3 piece laced with a little harp.
ANY ORIGINAL MATERIAL?
No.
Nuggets: Chad is a very familiar face to Sanford Music Scene has played music for over 30 years in a variety of bands most notably TNMC, O-Jive, Ol North State, Bad Moon Rising. Kevin Wind, formerly North State, Pocket Creek, the long way joined Spivey to form Tonk Honky as a duo. Recently added Scott McBride (Faith Bardill and the Long Way) as drummer. Tonk Honky simply came about by reversing Honky Tonk… hence Tonk Honky.
Social: https://www.facebook.com/ search for Tonk Honky
Contact: Chad Spivey 919-352-2387
