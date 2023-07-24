Thomas Earl Stewart Jul 24, 2023 Jul 24, 2023 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LANHAM, Md. — Thomas Earl Stewart, 63, of Lanham, Maryland, formerly of Moncure, died Saturday (07/15/23).Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Trending Recipes Latest e-Edition Sanford Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Reports: Giants RB Saquon Barkley agrees to 1-year deal Bald eagle rescued after getting wing stuck in communications tower Crop circle that inspired Led Zeppelin album cover appears near drummer’s grave Man rescues turtle covered in barnacles and unable to swim Ron DeSantis reportedly in car crash Anthony Anderson Opens Up About Scene-Stealer Mom Doris After Their 6-Week Roadtrip Dwayne Johnson surprises young fan battling cancer by working as her waiter! Barack Obama's personal chef dies aged 45 in paddleboard accident Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLee County welcomes new baseball coachSanford man charged with shooting at CSX workerRegistered sex offender charged with rape, indecent libertiesProposed Cameron subdivision draws ire of residentsCourt orders Prince Down Town to be demolishedMoore teacher accused of sexual activity with studentPOLICE BEAT: JULY 19Mental health nurse practitioner joins FirstHealth Behavioral ServicesPOLICE BEAT: JULY 22Beloved dentist dies after crash in Harnett County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
