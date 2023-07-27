LANHAM — Thomas Earl Stewart, 63, of Lanham, Maryland, formerly of Moncure, died Saturday (07/15/23).
A funeral service is 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29th at Liberty Chapel Church, 1855 Old US Hwy 1 in Moncure. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 7:53 pm
LANHAM — Thomas Earl Stewart, 63, of Lanham, Maryland, formerly of Moncure, died Saturday (07/15/23).
A funeral service is 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29th at Liberty Chapel Church, 1855 Old US Hwy 1 in Moncure. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.