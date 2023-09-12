SUN CITY, Ariz. — Thomas Joseph Skoog left this world on July 20, 2023, at 81, after battling MS for 45 years.
Tom was born in 1942 to Donald and Eleanor (Marsolek) Skoog in Glenwood, Minnesota. He loved his time at Saint John’s University but made a detour to the University of Minnesota-Morris, where he met the love of his life, Janet (Hervert) Skoog. They married in November 1964, were blessed with their son, Greg in 1967, then their daughter, Christine in 1973.
Tom was a man of deep curiosity, empathy and ambition. His drive to succeed took he and his family all across the country. He finally retired in Pocatello, Idaho as Director of Human Resources for American Microsystems, Inc.
After retiring, he and Janet spent years in Alexandria, Minnesota and Sun City. Tom went to great lengths to do what he wanted, including teaming with his wife and daughter-in-law to swim in a triathlon, and rafting in Oregon’s Rogue River. He battled to take on ambitious projects in his homes and yards.
There were few things he liked more than laughing with friends. If he found something funny, he was going to tell you about it. He was a man who loved his relationship with God, even if he had some questions for Him toward the end.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; son, Greg (Corinne); daughter, Christine; brother, Gregg (Eileen) Skoog; sister, Mary (Gary) Nadeau; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned at the Sun City Country Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.