SUN CITY, Ariz. — Thomas Joseph Skoog left this world on July 20, 2023, at 81, after battling MS for 45 years.

Tom was born in 1942 to Donald and Eleanor (Marsolek) Skoog in Glenwood, Minnesota. He loved his time at Saint John’s University but made a detour to the University of Minnesota-Morris, where he met the love of his life, Janet (Hervert) Skoog. They married in November 1964, were blessed with their son, Greg in 1967, then their daughter, Christine in 1973.