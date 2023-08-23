SANFORD — Thomas Lynn McDonald, 76, of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
He was born in Lee County to Thomas Wilton McDonald and Merlee Asbell McDonald. Tommy was a graduate of Campbell College where he majored in history. After graduating, he began his teaching career in Lee County at Greenwood School, where his mother was also a teacher. He later moved to the Cumberland County School System where he taught history and language arts for 33 years. Tommy was a proud conservative Republican, diehard Carolina fan and history buff — especially the civil war era and researching the McDonald family genealogy for many years. He was a huge collector and fan of beach music from the Carolinas including his favorite singer, Jackie Gore and big brass sections. He was also an animal lover who adored his pets. Tommy loved his family and was loved back and will be greatly missed.
