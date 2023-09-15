LILLINGTON — A funeral service for Thomas Michael O’Quinn II, 55, of Lillington, who died on Sept. 8, was Thursday at Hillmon Grove Baptist Church with The Revs. Chris Wroten and Brandon Gaster officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. During the service, the musicians were Mrs. Joyce Rosser, Mrs. Wylene Keily and Mr. Stephen Church.
Pallbearers were Michael O’Quinn III, Jamie Thomas, Alex O’Quinn, Tim Marion, Connie Marion, Ricky O’Quinn, Joe Wilson, John Wilson, Dale O’Quinn and Tommy O’Quinn.
