LILLINGTON — Thomas “Tom” Wayne McDowell, 59, of Lillington, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Guilford County on Jan. 11, 1964 to Everette “Sonny” Vernon McDowell and Jean Thomas McDowell. Thomas is survived by his sisters Cindy McDowell Rosser (Reggie) of Broadway and Amy McDowell Mosbrook of Sanford; nephews, Jacob Rouse, William Mosbrook, Chase Rosser, Carson Rosser and a host of loving cousins and extended family.
Tom was a huge Duke fan and enjoyed the beach and NFL football. He could fix anything and helped friends and family with anything that needed fixing. Tom had a confident personality and was very “science-minded”. He was a great cook and grill master. He worked at Arden as a receiving manager for many years and then worked for Caterpillar as a Team Lead.
A celebration of life will be held in the chapel of Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home on Friday, July 21 at 2 p.m. with The Rev. Doug Houston officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Tom’s memory.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
