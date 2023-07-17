LILLINGTON — Thomas “Tom” Wayne McDowell, 59, of Lillington, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Guilford County on Jan. 11, 1964 to Everette “Sonny” Vernon McDowell and Jean Thomas McDowell. Thomas is survived by his sisters Cindy McDowell Rosser (Reggie) of Broadway and Amy McDowell Mosbrook of Sanford; nephews, Jacob Rouse, Chase Rosser, Carson Rosser and a host of loving cousins and extended family.