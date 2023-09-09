For the second week in a row, Lee County found itself in a dogfight with a bigger school, but this one turned out a bit differently.
Jack Martin hit Samuel Benton with a 43-yard touchdown pass to give Lee the lead on first-and-20 with 6:53 to play in Friday night’s home game with Panther Creek, and the Yellow Jackets came from behind as a one-point underdog to defeat the Panthers 34-16.
Lee had to survive two attempts by the Panthers to retake the lead after Lee scored. The first ended after the visitors crossed midfield. Ronnie Hooker and Isaac Peoples made a sack at the 50 to force a fourth-and-4, which ended in an incomplete pass. The Jackets ran more than two minutes off the clock before being forced to punt, and Panther Creek had one final chance with 2:20 remaining at their own 27-yard line. Two plays into the series, Cedric Lett picked off a pass and returned it to the Panthers’ 31-yard line, then got 15 yards for a penalty on top of that. On fourth-and-2 with 65 seconds left, the Jackets chose to go for it and Panther Creek jumped offsides. BJ Brown scored a clinching touchdown with 59 seconds remaining.
Anthony Battle returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, after the Panthers had driven all the way to the Lee 1-yard line in the final seconds.
The Panthers, who were favored to beat Lee by a point in NCPreps’ Simmons Ratings, received the ball to open the game and moved efficiently down the field with an air-raid style attack, scoring a touchdown on a short pass four minutes into the game. However, the Yellow Jackets were able to respond, starting their first series at the 20 and getting two first downs before two costly penalties moved them back and eventually created a fourth-and-4 situation at the Jackets’ 49-yard line. Lee decided to go for it and ran Jayden Hill on a slant route to the right side of the field. Hill got a step ahead of his defender and Martin hit him in full stride. Hill ran all the way to the end zone, breaking a tackle at the 5 and scoring to tie the score at the 6:11 mark of the opening period.
Another defensive stop got the ball back for the Jackets, and Lee took a 14-7 lead on the final play of the opening period when Brown cut it outside from 11 yards out and beat the defense to the corner of the end zone. Alonso Hernandez made his second successful extra point of the night to make it 14-7.
Unfortunately, those first-quarter fireworks, which featured 160 yards plus penalty yardage made up on those two drives, were about it for Lee’s offense until the fourth quarter. Panther Creek had two straight possessions that began deep in Jacket territory, one after a turnover by Lee, but the defense held its own until the final three minutes of the first half. One of the two close-in possessions led to a field goal from Makakoa McGee from 20 yards out and made it 14-10.
The Panthers took the lead with three minutes left in the period after the Jackets chose to accept a penalty on Panther Creek rather than leave them in a fourth-and-short situation. The Panthers made Lee pay for giving them a down back when Sergio Castellon broke containment on a pass from Will Clancy and raced 77 yards to the end zone. The Jackets blocked the point-after try, but the score left Panther Creek on top 16-14 at halftime.
Neither team was able to score in the third quarter, and the Panthers carried their lead into the final 12 minutes.
Lee County will begin conference play next Friday at home against Union Pines.
