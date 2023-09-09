For the second week in a row, Lee County found itself in a dogfight with a bigger school, but this one turned out a bit differently.

Jack Martin hit Samuel Benton with a 43-yard touchdown pass to give Lee the lead on first-and-20 with 6:53 to play in Friday night’s home game with Panther Creek, and the Yellow Jackets came from behind as a one-point underdog to defeat the Panthers 34-16.