Monday was the day when NCHSAA and NCISAA teams were allowed to play official matches for the first time this fall, and it was also the first day of school for many. Locally, four soccer teams and three volleyball teams were set to debut. The soccer teams had to wait because of non-cooperative weather, but volleyball is played indoors and Lee Christian, Ascend Leadership and Southern Lee all got their season openers in.
Lee and Ascend were playing each other, and the Lady Falcons scored a straight-set win over the Aviators, 25-8, 25-8, 25-10, in the Lee Christian gym. Meanwhile, Southern hit the road and played Jordan-Matthews in Siler City, where the host Jets scored a four-set win over the Lady Cavs. Neither team had reported complete results at press time for this issue, but Jordan-Matthews, who lost twice to Southern a year ago, took the final two sets of the match after the teams had split the first two.
The Lady Cavaliers will get a chance to avenge that loss come Monday of next week, when the Jets come to town. In the meantime, Southern will play a home-and-home with Overhills. The teams played Tuesday in a non-conference match at Overhills, but the Jaguars will come to Southern Lee for the Lady Cavaliers’ home opener Thursday evening.
The match between Lee Christian and Ascend was expected to go in the Lady Falcons’ favor. They swept the season series a year ago and have most of their team back. In fact, Lee Christian remains a very young team, and used just one junior and one senior in its rotation for this match. Eight members of the team had at least one kill.
Head coach Tracie Bowers tapped freshman Carlie Anne Nicholson as the Player of the Match. Nicholson was almost error-free as the team’s primary setter, with 10 assists and no ball-handling errors in 20 chances. She was 2-for-2 on her service receives, 1-for-1 on dig chances, made 16-of-17 good serves with three aces, and attacked six times with no errors and two kills.
Outside hitter Alayna Moore led Lee with seven kills and made no attack errors. Middle hitter Elayna McFarland had six kills. Kelcey King served seven aces and Kenah Smith six. Jamiya Graham and Nevaeh Matthews each had a block; Maggie Glines led the team with six digs and no errors, while Glines had four assists and Smith two.
Lee Christian, which went 14-8 a year ago, finishing second in the Mid-Carolina Conference and earning an invite to the NCISAA championships, hopes to contend for the MCC title this season. Lee Christian continues its season Thursday evening with a home match against the Cary Crowns, a homeschool team.
