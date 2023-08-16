VOLLEY 1

Lee Christian’s Carlie Anne Nicholson was chosen as Player of the Match after a strong performance in the team’s 2023 season opener against Ascend Leadership.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Let the games begin.

Monday was the day when NCHSAA and NCISAA teams were allowed to play official matches for the first time this fall, and it was also the first day of school for many. Locally, four soccer teams and three volleyball teams were set to debut. The soccer teams had to wait because of non-cooperative weather, but volleyball is played indoors and Lee Christian, Ascend Leadership and Southern Lee all got their season openers in.