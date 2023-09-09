Weekend drives are one of my favorite pastimes, so when my wife made a suggestion last weekend, I was intrigued.
Laurie is always looking for unique places for us to visit and photograph. A while back she told me about a place called Shangri-La. Ahhh, but this place isn’t mythical, it’s located in Caswell County, about and hour and a half from Sanford.
Shangri-La is a storybook town, located in Prospect Hill of N.C. 86. What makes it unique is that all of the building are miniature. They town’s structures are all under five feet tall and they are made from local stone.
There are 27 buildings in the tiny village, ranging from a church and school to a hospital, theater and a mill. The best part about it is that you can just wander around it anytime. It’s free and always open to the public.
While there, I did a little reading about the tiny village. It was the brainchild of a retired tobacco farmer, Henry Warren. He began constructing the village in 1968 at age 72. According to the information, Warren hand-picked the rocks are built Shangri-La.
In 1972, Warren placed a plaque in front of it, which reads, “Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
While Warren died in 1977, the village lives on. It’s one of those neat little sites you can found along highways across America.
After photographing the tiny town, we drove around the countryside. We had a chance to take pictures of the historic Caswell County Courthouse and the old Caswell County Jail.
I’m currently enjoying the rediscovery of film and old cameras, so in addition to my normal digital cameras I sue for work, I toted along a 1970s-era Yashica GSN 35 mm camera and shot a roll of black and white film.
After a little wandering, we began our journey back home, but not without stopping in downtown Mebane to grab a quick lunch and visit some of the area’s antique stores. It made for a fun day trip.
If you want to visit, Shangri-La is located at 11535 N.C. 86 in Prospect Hill. And as the sign Warren posted many years ago reads, “This is always open and visitors are welcome to come anytime for no charge.”
Mark Rogers is editor of The Sanford Herald and loves exploring North Carolina. He can be reached via email at mrogers@sanfordherald.com
