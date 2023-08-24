SANNWS-08-24-23 TOURISM 1

The Visit Sanford Welcome Center is sporting its new sign.

 Submitted photo

Domestic and international visitors to and within Lee County spent $96.31 million in 2022, an increase of 10% from 2021. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

Statewide, 45 counties saw visitor spending increase by double digits, including Lee County.