Domestic and international visitors to and within Lee County spent $96.31 million in 2022, an increase of 10% from 2021. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
Statewide, 45 counties saw visitor spending increase by double digits, including Lee County.
Sanford Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Wendy Bryan credits the increase to a strategic plan to establish Sanford and Lee County as a destination in the Triangle corridor for outdoor recreation, arts and entertainment, and signature events.
“We have seen the development of several signature events over the past three years that have introduced our community to visitors, including Boo and Brew, which draws approximately 7,500 people over three weekends in October, Strawberry Jammin’ and Carolina Indie Fest, which saw 18,500 visitors over one weekend this May, and a record year of meetings and events at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic and Conference Center,” Bryan said. “Add to that the tremendous visitation created by our golf courses and wedding venues, and we have seen record growth over the past few years.”
Bryan stated that next year’s goals will focus on stopover visitors traveling the East Coast, promotions for events in neighboring counties such as the US Open, and an effort to expand travel itinerary promotions.
The Sanford TDA has also opened the first Visit Sanford Welcome Center in Downtown Sanford this year, providing services to residents and visitors for leisure travel planning, meeting planning, event ticket sales, and relocation information.
According to the TDA’s data source, Zartico, approximately 55% of Sanford’s visitors come from other areas of the state, with 45% of visitors coming from out of state. Charlotte and Greensboro are consistently top origin markets, with a 23% increase in hotel occupancy in 2022 and a 28.8% increase in visits to key points of interest within Lee County.
229 Carthage Street Sanford, NC 27330 919.718.4659 ext. 1401 VisitSanfordNC.com
See You in Sanford
Tourism impact highlights for 2022:
• The travel and tourism industry directly employees more than 668 people in Lee County.
• Total payroll generated by the tourism industry in Lee County was $25.6 million.
• State tax revenue generated in Lee County totaled $4 million through state sales and excise taxes, and taxes on personal and corporate income. About $2.8 million in local taxes were generated from sales and property tax revenue from travel-generated and travel-supported businesses.
These statistics come from the “Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties 2022,” which can be accessed at partners.visitnc.com/economic-impact-studies. The study was prepared for Visit North Carolina by Tourism Economics in collaboration with the U.S. Travel Association.
Statewide, visitor spending in 2022 rose 15.2% to reach a record $33.3 billion. Direct tourism employment increased 9.8% to 216,900.
“North Carolina’s tourism industry draws its success from the authentic culture and experiences that flourish across a spectrum of settings,” said Wit Tuttell, Visit NC’s executive director. “The new report from Tourism Economics shows growth beyond our celebrated mountains and beaches to our urban centers and surrounding suburban and rural counties. Tourism’s strength across the state underscores the industry’s role as an anchor of economic development. The money visitors spend benefits everyone by sustaining jobs and reducing the tax burden for every resident.”
Highlights from the statewide report include:
• Total spending by domestic and international visitors in North Carolina reached $33.3 billion in 2022.That sum represents a 15.2% increase over 2021 expenditures. The figure falls 14% above the record $29.22 billion spent in 2019.
• Domestic travelers spent a record $32.4 billion in 2022. Spending was up 13.4% from $28.6 billion in 2021.
• International travelers spent $910 million in 2022, up 170% from the previous year.
• Visitors to North Carolina generated $4.2 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022. The total represents a 7.9% increase from 2020.
• State tax receipts from visitor spending rose 6.5% to nearly $1.3 billion in 2022.
• Local tax receipts grew 3.5% to nearly $1.2 billion.
• Direct tourism employment in North Carolina increased 9.8% to 216,900.
• Direct tourism payroll increased 13.5% to $8.7 billion.
• Visitors spend more than $91 million per day in North Carolina. That spending adds $6.7 million per day to state and local tax revenues (about $3.5 million in state taxes and $3.2 million in local taxes).
• Each North Carolina household saved $512 on average in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state. Savings per capita averaged $230.
• North Carolina hosted approximately 43 million visitors in 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.