While the start of the new school year is still weeks away for some, Wednesday was the start of a new school for students at an area school.

School was in session for students at Tramway Elementary School on July 19 and they were greeted with a warm welcome from the school’s administration, teachers and staff. The school, located at 360 Center Church Road, is a school of choice in Lee County and students are chosen to attend through a lottery system. The school also has a shorter summer break because it is a year-round school with a school year broken up into three quarters with shorter breaks during that time as well.