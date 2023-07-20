While the start of the new school year is still weeks away for some, Wednesday was the start of a new school for students at an area school.
School was in session for students at Tramway Elementary School on July 19 and they were greeted with a warm welcome from the school’s administration, teachers and staff. The school, located at 360 Center Church Road, is a school of choice in Lee County and students are chosen to attend through a lottery system. The school also has a shorter summer break because it is a year-round school with a school year broken up into three quarters with shorter breaks during that time as well.
A large sign outside the school welcoming the students back to school setting the tone for the day and the inside of the school building was fresh and bright from the floor up.
“So far so good,” said Principal Andrea Cummings about the beginning of the new school year. “It’s great to see our kids returning to class. It’s a good start.”
The school serves kindergarten through eighth grade and has 563 students. The school’s mascot is the Tiger Shark.
Teachers and staff at the school said they were also ready for the school year to begin.
Monica Monroe, a teacher’s assistant and bus driver for the school has been working at the school for 26 years.
“I feel great about coming back,” she said. “I do love my job and I look forward to seeing those kids in the morning.”
She was in the hallway talking to Yolanda Womble, who deals with at-risk students at the school. If a student is disruptive in class for some reason they may end up in her “Reset Room.”
She describes it as a place where a disruptive student will get an opportunity to get themself together in a positive environment.
She is currently studying to become a school counselor and loves that she is getting a head start of sorts at the school.
“I love this school,” she said. “I started here as a parent. “All four of my kids have come through these doors.”
At 10:45 a.m. the kindergarten students were in the lunchroom having lunch. Teachers and teacher assistants were helping the students select what they were going to eat.
Ashlyn Morrill, said she’s been a teacher’s assistant for two years and enjoys her job.
“I love kids and I like building relationships with them,” she said.
Another teacher’s assistant, Jennie Matthews, said she was glad to get back to work because the students motivate her.
“The kids keep me going,” she said. “I like the summer but I couldn’t wait to come back and see their sweet faces.”
Scott Fann, teaches reading to fourth grade students. He said he is looking forward to using the new reading techniques he’s learned out on his students.
“I’m looking forward to getting started,” he said. “I’m ready, I’m eager.”
Debbie Eller, a kindergarten teacher at the school, was also looking forward to the school year starting.
“I love my babies,” she said. “I have a connection with all the parents so I was excited to get the year started. I love being the shining light for them to come to school everyday.”
She considers herself a “bucket filler” when it comes to her job and the children she teaches are the buckets.
“I love to fill buckets,” she said. “I fill each up with kindness and positivity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.