Prostate cancer is a condition often heard about, but perhaps seldom fully understood. In recognition of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we asked Kevin Khoudary, MD, a urologist at Central Carolina Hospital, to answer some of the most frequently asked questions concerning this common form of cancer.

What is the prostate?

If you would like to be connected with a primary care provider, call our Physician Referral Line at 800.483.6385 or visit our Find a Doctor tool at CentralCarolinaHosp.com. For more information about prostate cancer, visit www.cdc.gov/cancer/prostate/ and www.pcf.org.