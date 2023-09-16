NCPreps’ rating system tabbed Lee County as a 31-point favorite to come away with a Homecoming victory Friday night against Union Pines, and for seven and a half minutes, everything went as expected, even with the Jackets’ star running back BJ Brown out with injury. Then it didn’t.
Lee scored on its first two possessions of the game, forcing a three-and-out and then driving for an Isaiah Peoples touchdown run. Then they forced a turnover and then moved down a short field to lead 13-0 on a three-year run by Drake Brown with 4:48 left in the first quarter.
The game then went back-and-forth in a wild battle where the visitors ran off 27 unanswered points, then Lee rallied to tie the game in the final minutes, missed a field goal to win it at the end of regulation, missed an extra point to win at the end of the first overtime, and then finally fell 40-33 to Union Pines when the Vikings scored and then held the Jackets on their final possession of double overtime.
The middle of the game was something Lee County would rather forget. Union Pines scored four unanswered touchdowns, two of them thanks to Yellow Jacket turnovers, and ended up having to fight back from a 14-point deficit.
The Vikings, after falling behind 13-0, got on the board with their next series, when Lee jumped offside on a fourth-down play and then quarterback Anthony Goswick hit Hayne Tobias for a 24-yard touchdown in the final seconds of the first quarter to make it 13-7.
A Lee fumble gave Union Pines the ball at the Lee 23-yard line on the first play of the second quarter, and the Vikings took advantage of the short field and took a 14-13 lead when Goswick scored from the 2 with 10:22 left in the second quarter. Union Pines’ Jeremiah Womack scored on a 46-yard pick six at the 9:33 mark of the second quarter, and Lawson Fields broke up a Lee pass at the goal line late in the first half to ensure the Vikings led 21-13 at the half.
They extended the lead to 27-13 by scoring on a Goswick TD pass to Hayne Tobias early in the third quarter, but Lee answered with two scores of its own, a 25-yard run on a Jack Martin quarterback keeper late in the third, and then tied it at 27 with 3:36 left in the fourth when Drake Brown scored on a two-yard run and Martin threw to Jayden Hill for two points to tie the game.
Alonso Hernandez missed a 27-yard field goal at the end of regulation that would have won it for Lee. The Jackets had a second chance at the end of the first overtime, after Union Pines went for two and didn’t get it on their possession. However, a PAT attempt for the win missed wide left. Union Pines scored in the second OT and Lee could not answer this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.