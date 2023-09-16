NCPreps’ rating system tabbed Lee County as a 31-point favorite to come away with a Homecoming victory Friday night against Union Pines, and for seven and a half minutes, everything went as expected, even with the Jackets’ star running back BJ Brown out with injury. Then it didn’t.

Lee scored on its first two possessions of the game, forcing a three-and-out and then driving for an Isaiah Peoples touchdown run. Then they forced a turnover and then moved down a short field to lead 13-0 on a three-year run by Drake Brown with 4:48 left in the first quarter.