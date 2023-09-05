After three weeks of play, only the defending conference champions and the defending 3A champions of the Sandhills Athletic Conference remain without a blemish on their records.
Both teams representing Lee County took their first defeat last Friday night, as Lee County took the game almost to the wire but couldn’t get the ball back one final time in a 36-29 loss at Southeast Guilford, and Southern Lee made too many mistakes and faded in the second half of a 36-15 loss at Eastern Randolph, MaxPreps’ fourth-ranked team in the NCHSAA 1A ranks. The Cavaliers competed until the end and scored in the final minute of the game, a Tyrice Douglas touchdown and two-point conversion that was left out in the report received just before press deadline Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome 22 penalties for 140 yards committed by Southern. The Cavaliers will be favored this week against Fairmont, but still need to clean up the mistakes.
Lee’s biggest issue in its first defeat was that its defense was on the field too long. The Yellow Jackets had the ball for just four minutes of the first half and trailed by 15 points (22-7) at intermission. Lee rallied in the second half but was never able to take the lead.
Four of the seven teams in the conference came away with wins, and Union Pines was impressive in breaking into the win column with a 58-0 rout of Western Harnett. The Vikings (1-2) had come within a point of winning over Northwood the previous week and took out their frustrations on the struggling Eagles (0-3). Junior running back Caleb Milton had a breakout game with 191 yards on 11 carries and quarterback Anthony Goswick completed 10 of 15 passes for 153 yards and two scores. Hayne Tobias and John Erguiza had the receptions. Goswick and Anthony Thomas also ran for touchdowns, and Zion Kiser returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown. The other score was a 40-yard pick-six for Tobias. At no point was Union Pines threatened.
Hoke County got back on track after being shut out by South View last week, routing Douglas Byrd 47-6 to improved to 2-1 on the year. The score was 33-0 late in the third quarter before Byrd was able to get on the board.
As for the Patriots and the Fighting Scots, who are expected to fight for the overall conference crown, only the former had much of a fight this week. Scotland crossed the state line into South Carolina and set a good example for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on Saturday, routing their Sandlapper hosts from Marlboro County 49-26. The Scots (3-0) scored the first two touchdowns of the game and built a 36-8 halftime lead before cruising in. Scotland had 504 yards total offense, with quarterback Ji’san McPhatter completing nine of 14 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and two different running backs topping 100 yards. Zay Jones had 156 yards on 19 carries and Corheim Hasty 113 yards on 14 carries. Each scored a touchdown.
Scotland, which was ranked No. 12 in the MaxPreps 3A rankings coming into this contest, looks dangerous for any 3A team in the state, or even any 4A for that matter. But the Scots likely won’t get much of a challenge this week, hosting a Jack Britt team that hasn’t scored a point this season.
Pinecrest stayed undefeated, but got a tussle from Middle Creek, coached by former Lee County assistant Andrae Jacobs. The Patriots led 21-10 with a quarter to play, but the Mustangs came on strong on the fourth quarter and the Patriot defense helped Pinecrest hold on with a big play. Corben Dallas intercepted a Mustang pass in Middle Creek territory with less than five minutes remaining, and Jaylin Morgan had a touchdown run a minute later to make the score 27-16. The Mustangs marched down the field and got a touchdown and a two-point conversion to get within 27-24, but Middle Creek didn’t get the ball back until only about a minute remained, and the Patriot defense stopped them in any case.
The Patriots will host New Hanover (1-1) this Friday night. But the game everyone will want to see will be on Oct. 13 in Laurinburg, when the Patriots visit the Scots.
Richmond was playing a powerhouse for the third week in a row, and once again the Raiders were underdogs and lost the game, but surprised many by playing Cardinal Gibbons tough in a 26-9 loss. It was a one-touchdown game at halftime and Richmond simply was unable to get anything going offensively after the break. The Crusaders scored a third-quarter touchdown and added a field goal early in the fourth to pull away.
Richmond will once again be challenged this week, although Myers Park is also 0-3. The Mustangs have played three strong teams--Charlotte Christian, Hough and Sun Valley, and lost by three, three, and one point, respectively.
A preview article on the two local teams and their final non-conference games will appear later this week.
