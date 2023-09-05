After three weeks of play, only the defending conference champions and the defending 3A champions of the Sandhills Athletic Conference remain without a blemish on their records.

Both teams representing Lee County took their first defeat last Friday night, as Lee County took the game almost to the wire but couldn’t get the ball back one final time in a 36-29 loss at Southeast Guilford, and Southern Lee made too many mistakes and faded in the second half of a 36-15 loss at Eastern Randolph, MaxPreps’ fourth-ranked team in the NCHSAA 1A ranks. The Cavaliers competed until the end and scored in the final minute of the game, a Tyrice Douglas touchdown and two-point conversion that was left out in the report received just before press deadline Friday night, but it wasn’t enough to overcome 22 penalties for 140 yards committed by Southern. The Cavaliers will be favored this week against Fairmont, but still need to clean up the mistakes.