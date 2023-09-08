Union Pines women’s tennis stayed unbeaten this season with an easy 9-0 victory at Hoke County Wednesday evening.
The Lady Vikings (3-0 overall) lost just eight total games in singles and five in the doubles as they won every individual match.
In singles, going down the order, Tyne Ross shut out Baily Mass 8-0; Abby Robertson blanked Kalea Parker 8-0; and Madelyn Ragsdale whitewashed Alyssa Bridgen 8-0. Hoke won a few games farther down the order, but Bella Edwards defeated Azari McLean 8-1, Ceilidh Clendenin edged Laura Pena 8-6, and Kinsley Creel beat Savannah Steenrod 8-1.
In doubles, Ross-Robertson shut out Mass-Parker 8-0, Ragsdale-Edwards topped Bridgen-McLean 8-4, and Creel and Lynn Yoxtheimer teamed up to defeat Pena-Steenrod 8-1.
Union Pines hosted Southern Lee Thursday evening. They will host county rival Pinecrest on Monday.
