In a match that couldn’t have been much closer, Union Pines tennis improved to 2-0 on the season last Thursday evening with a 5-4 victory at Montgomery Central.

The Lady Vikings split the six singles matches evenly and then pulled out the win by taking the Nos. 1 and 3 doubles handily. The Timberwolves were stronger in the middle of their lineup, but the top and bottom of the order saw Union Pines perform better.