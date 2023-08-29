In a match that couldn’t have been much closer, Union Pines tennis improved to 2-0 on the season last Thursday evening with a 5-4 victory at Montgomery Central.
The Lady Vikings split the six singles matches evenly and then pulled out the win by taking the Nos. 1 and 3 doubles handily. The Timberwolves were stronger in the middle of their lineup, but the top and bottom of the order saw Union Pines perform better.
In the singles, Union Pines’ top player Tyne Ross was the class of the match, blanking Central’s Abigail Salazar 8-0 and teaming up with Abby Robertson to beat Salazar and Olivia Thomas 8-1 at No. 1 doubles.
The Timberwolves received all of their points from their 2-3-4 singles seeds. Emily Aguilar downed Robertson 8-4, Thomas beat Lynn Yoxtheimer 8-1, and Maria Medina defeated Kinsley Creel 8-0. While that was going on, the Lady Vikings were responding with No. 5 Bella Edwards topping Hillary Jimenez 8-2 and Ceilidh Clendenin shutting out Anassia Robertson 8-0. The singles ended up at 3-3.
As mentioned before, the top doubles match was an easy win for Union Pines’ top two singles players. Union Pines also predictably took the win at No. 3 doubles, where Creel and Clendenin beat Jimenez and Robertson 8-1. Central got one more point at No. 2, with Aguilar and Medina winning 8-2 over Yoxtheimer and Edwards, but it wasn’t enough.
Union Pines visited Scotland Monday afternoon and will host Richmond Thursday.
