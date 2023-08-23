Union Pines opened its 2023 women’s tennis season Monday evening with a visit from Sandhills Athletic Conference rival Lee County, sweeping all nine matches against the Lady Jackets.
In singles, going down the order from the top of the order, Tyne Ross blanked Allie Johnson 8-0, Abby Robertson shut out Bryce Britton 8-0, Lynn Yoxtheimer defeated Brooklyn Underwood 8-2, Kinsley Creel shut out Peyton Koneski 8-0, Bella Edwards topped Marcie Witt 8-1, and Ceilidh Clendenin blanked Rachel Montgomery 8-0.
