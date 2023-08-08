ROBBINS — Velma Ruth Ritter Moore, 80, of Robbins, died Thursday (08/03/23).
The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at Robbins First Wesleyan Church with Pastors Cameron Dockery and Gerald Hussey presiding.
The family will receive friends before the service from 2-2:45 p.m. in the sanctuary and following the service in the fellowship hall. A private family burial will be held at Brown’s Chapel Christian Church at a later date..
Online condolences may be made at www.joycebradychapel.com.
Joyce-Brady Chapel is honored to serve the Moore Family.
