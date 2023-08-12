Military veterans old and new are being invited to come out for some coffee and conversation in order to network and build relationships.
The event, called Veterans Coffee, will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 15 at the Sanford Lions Club, located on the Lee County Fairgrounds, 505 N. 7th St.
Keith Gallagher, a member of the Lions Club and Army veteran, helped organize the event. He was inspired to put on the event here because of similar events organized by Veterans Bridge Home, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans and their families connecting them with resources in areas like employment and developing social connections.
He said that’s what he is trying to do with this event.
“This represents an opportunity for veterans of all the branches to collaborate and get together,” he said.
Veterans in attendance will get the opportunity to tell their story while in the military and as a civilian.There will also be representatives from different military-related organizations there to inform veterans about the resources they can take advantage of. Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Marine Corps League will be in attendance to explain their organizations and their purpose.
Gallagher said for veterans civilian life can be a tough adjustment for some and this event is just one way to try and make the adjustment a bit easier.
“They (organizations) will try to assist them so they get on with their lives; so they don’t have to dwell in the past,” he said.
He’s especially concerned about homeless veterans.
“I’m flabbergasted that men and women who in the past had structured lives and were doing positive things in the military are in this situation,” he said. “If I could move one from the streets to getting help in the VA (hospital), that would be wonderful.”
The coffee will be provided by the local Starbucks on Spring Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.