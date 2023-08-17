UP 1

Do-everything senior Ethan Biggs is back for one more season of Union Pines football as the Vikings seek to pull a surprise on the Sandhills Athletic Conference this fall.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Other than arguably Southern Lee, no team in the current lineup of the Sandhills Athletic Conference was harder-hit by the realignment than Union Pines.

The Vikings, who had more often than not been a winning team in the old Tri-County Conference, got a triple whammy over the past few years, when Union Pines picked up Scotland and the 4A teams of the SAC onto its schedule, then had their 2021 spring and fall seasons heavily affected by COVID-19 issues. Last fall, with normalcy restored, Union Pines made noticeable progress throughout the season, but still ended up with a record of only 3-7.