Other than arguably Southern Lee, no team in the current lineup of the Sandhills Athletic Conference was harder-hit by the realignment than Union Pines.
The Vikings, who had more often than not been a winning team in the old Tri-County Conference, got a triple whammy over the past few years, when Union Pines picked up Scotland and the 4A teams of the SAC onto its schedule, then had their 2021 spring and fall seasons heavily affected by COVID-19 issues. Last fall, with normalcy restored, Union Pines made noticeable progress throughout the season, but still ended up with a record of only 3-7.
The Vikings beat Montgomery Central and Western Harnett handily in non-conference action and rallied past Southern Lee for their lone SAC win. They were also very competitive with Richmond and were in the game with Pinecrest until the fourth quarter. However, there were also bad days, such as a mercy-rule blowout at home against Lee County to begin conference play, and a loss to Scotland that was nearly as bad.
In the second year of his rebuilding program at Union Pines, head coach Jason Trousdale has spent the off-season working on improving the team’s speed and strength, as well as fostering a sense of leadership among the team’s experienced players. Union Pines will be an underdog in a lot of its games, but the team proved a year ago that it can compete if the players execute.
Perhaps the top returning player for the Vikings is senior Ethan Biggs, who did a bit of everything for the team last year. Biggs was Union Pines’ leading rusher, with 407 yards on 69 carries; its leading receiver, with 20 catches for 369 yards; and he even completed his only pass attempt for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Biggs will clearly be the focal point of the offense, but the Vikings must find a new quarterback. Last year, two signal-callers split the duties between them, but the only returning player on the roster who completed a varsity pass in 2022 is Biggs himself. Anthony Goswick, who started at the position on JV in 2021 and 2022, is expected to step into the varsity role as a junior this year.
Zachary McCormick, who had an outstanding sophomore season at the defensive end position with 44 tackles, including 23 solo, 1.5 sacks and eight hurries, leads a defense that lost several of its top performers of a year ago.
Union Pines opens up with four non-conference games that while not easy, are not as formidable as what some of the other SAC teams lined up. The team will try to break in the newcomers and get into form for a conference schedule that begins with two of the most important games, road battles at Lee County and Scotland, picked in preseason polling to be the two best 3A teams in the conference, as they have been in the first two years of the SAC. Both teams roughed up the Vikings last year, but an upset of either could lead to the first state playoff trip for Union Pines since 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.