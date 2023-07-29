Vehicles that run on electricity are making central North Carolina their new home along with making state history as well.
VinFast, a Vietnamese-founded, Singaporean-based automotive company, specializing in electrically-powered vehicles, had its official groundbreaking ceremony for their automotive manufacturing plant in Chatham County on Friday. State and local officials were in attendance for the historic event that morning.
Once the manufacturing plant is completed, sometime in 2025, it will be the first electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the history of the state. The plant is expected to be able to produce 150,000 cars a year and employ up to 7,500 people.
The new jobs along with VinFast’s presence should have an economic rippling effect into neighboring counties like Lee County. Along with Chatham County, Sanford provided financial support along with a $1.2 billion incentive package from the state to make the project happen.
Gov. Roy Cooper, who was one of many officials in attendance, talked about his excitement to see the project coming close to being realized.
“The private sector is moving away from gas and diesel to electric at breakneck speed,” he said to those in attendance. “This is where the market is going.”
He said once the plant is up and running it will give the state an economic edge and he is making sure the state is ready to accommodate the end products of this new industry.
“I’ll be making sure we have electric vehicle stations all over the state to prepare for the electric vehicle revolution,” he said.
Sanford Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said in a statement how the city is looking forward to taking advantage of the economic opportunities this new development will bring to the city.
“The City of Sanford is proud to be part of this regional economic development project. VinFast will bring a transformative opportunity for our residents, offering great careers that have life-changing impacts for both individuals and their families. Through strong regional partnerships, investments in infrastructure and workforce development, and a great quality of life, our area has earned its reputation as a great play to live, play and do business.”
Kirk Smith, chairman of the Lee County Board of Commissioner, believes there will be positive benefits for Lee County once the plant is up and running.
“This will do wonders for our region,” he said. “Hopefully they will be successful. We look forward to getting ancillary benefits like subcontracting businesses providing services to that business.”
Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, CEO of VinFast Auto, said the company setting up shop in North Carolina could be called destiny because she is no stranger to it and considers the state her second home. She said her parents use to live in the state and growing up spent time at Sunset Beach.
According to a VinFast spokesperson, the company will be manufacturing two kinds of electricity-powered crossover vehicles and two kinds of sports utility vehicles with prices starting at $49,000 and $55,000 respectively.
VinFast was established in 2017 and owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
