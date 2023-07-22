When WRAL-TV highlighted Yarborough’s Ice Cream and Grill several times last week the news spread rapidly so many visitors from numerous towns flocked to downtown Sanford.
The television segment was actually a rerun created by Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason 10 years ago when Mason interviewed owners, employees, and customers at the restaurant. The camera operator captured scenes from the popular eatery to create the video.
Why did WRAL-TV lift the segment from the archives? July is National Ice Cream Month and July 16 is celebrated as National Ice Cream Day.
Last Sunday I traveled to the restaurant and noticed that people
were lined up out the door wanting to eat ice cream and also order some meals. Employees directed customers to move to the left side if they were ordering lunch and to the right side next to the freezers if they wanted ice cream. I was impressed at how cooks and servers were responding to the increased demand.
When I talked to Carol Michael Yarborough, Jr., he said many new and regular customers tended to choose peach ice cream since it is a seasonal special made with fresh peaches grown locally.
As for meals, many favored hamburgers and hot dogs with French fries or onion rings, he said.
While talking to people several customers told me they had never heard of Yarborough’s Ice Cream and could not believe that it has been here for decades. I discovered they had come from Bear Creek, Apex, Holly Springs, Cary, Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, and beyond.
While the TV spot generated a lot of buzz a decade ago and attracted new customers, Michael said that this time the response multiplied.
Michael and his younger brother Tim are co-managers and belong to the third generation of Yarboroughs who found their calling with the restaurant business. Michael credits the legacy to his grandfather, Phil Yarborough and grandmother Wilma Hartness Yarborough, who started Fairview Dairy in April 1927.
In July 1935, Phil introduced Fairview Ice Cream and created Fairview Dairy Bar, a small eatery where ice cream, milk, hot dogs, and sandwiches were served to the public on McIver Street.
After the dairy sold to Long Meadow, Michael’s father, Carol Michael Yarborough, Sr., decided to expand the business at the current location. In 1973 Carol changed the name to Yarborough’s Ice Cream and Grill.
Carol Sr. is 91 years old and has retired, and he and his wife, Ann Holt Yarborough, owners, come to lunch several days a week.
With temperatures soaring to 90-plus degrees most days the restaurant is experiencing record-breaking customers. Fortunately, the visitors are also discovering other businesses and attractions in downtown Sanford.
When I talked to some folks last Sunday they were going to check out the Railroad House and Depot Park and walk around town to see other shops and restaurants.
As a native of this area I was pleased to see that WRAL-TV’s segment was applauding Sanford as home to delicious ice cream. I know this will encourage visitors to come so they can discover other local gems.
AlexSandra Lett is the author of seven books, “Timeless People Making a Difference”; “A Timeless Place, Lett’s Set a Spell at the Country Store”; “Timeless Moons, Seasons of the Fields and Matters of the Heart”; “Timeless Recipes and Remedies, Country Cooking, Customs, and Cures”; “Coming Home to my Country Heart, Timeless Reflections about Work, Family, Health, and Spirit”; “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life”; and “Natural Living, From Stress to Rest.” AlexSandra can be reached at 919-499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.