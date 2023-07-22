When WRAL-TV highlighted Yarborough’s Ice Cream and Grill several times last week the news spread rapidly so many visitors from numerous towns flocked to downtown Sanford.

The television segment was actually a rerun created by Tar Heel Traveler Scott Mason 10 years ago when Mason interviewed owners, employees, and customers at the restaurant. The camera operator captured scenes from the popular eatery to create the video.

AlexSandra Lett is the author of seven books, “Timeless People Making a Difference”; “A Timeless Place, Lett’s Set a Spell at the Country Store”; “Timeless Moons, Seasons of the Fields and Matters of the Heart”; “Timeless Recipes and Remedies, Country Cooking, Customs, and Cures”; “Coming Home to my Country Heart, Timeless Reflections about Work, Family, Health, and Spirit”; “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life”; and “Natural Living, From Stress to Rest.” AlexSandra can be reached at 919-499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@aol.com.