LILLINGTON — In recognition of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19, the Harnett County Board of Elections, and the Harnett County Public Library partner to host a Voter Registration Drive and Voter Photo ID Event.
The Voter Photo ID event is free, and no appointments are required.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Harnett County Resource Center and Library at 455 McKinney Parkway, Lillington.
Harnett County Board of Elections has been diligently working towards preparing for the upcoming elections.
“We are excited to host this registration and photo ID event to help the public access the tools necessary to make voting easier. We will also be available to answer any questions concerning the upcoming municipal elections and how to prepare for 2024,” Harnett County Elections Director Claire Jones said.
Beginning in the 2023 municipal elections, North Carolina voters will now be required to show photo identification (ID). Most voters will show their driver’s license, but many other forms of photo ID are acceptable. The complete list can be found on the State Board of Elections website, www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id.
Only eligible voters who reside in Harnett County can receive a voter photo ID at the event. Voters will need to provide their name, date of birth, and the last four digits of their social security number on a request form, which will be provided.
