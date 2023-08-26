Acts 20:35 I have shewed you all things, how that so labouring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.

Paul was speaking to the elders of the church of Ephesus, and he knew that he was doing so for the very last time. And as he did, he took the opportunity to remind them of some very famous yet unusual words of Christ. Those words were, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

