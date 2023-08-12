If you, perchance, do not know much about God, then please allow me to help you by telling you something you really should know: God is always way, way ahead of the curve.

She showed up at our church a few years ago, a precious little girl who is the neighbor of one of our families. This family asked for permission to bring her to church and was granted it. When she arrived, she quickly latched onto one of our church girls about her age, and they became fast friends. Everyone fell in love with this new little girl; she was so unbelievably sweet and shy.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro. A widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books, his books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org