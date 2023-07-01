From the title, you probably are pretty sure you know where this column is headed. A Christian minister is bringing up “busy,” so he is almost assuredly going to warn us all about the dangers of being too busy, right? He will tell us that we can get so busy that we lose our walk with the Lord for whom we work. He will tell us to slow down and spend more time in contemplation and rest. He will likely remind us of Mary and Martha and implore us to be more like Mary.

And if you think that, then this particular column is going to send you into a bit of a tailspin.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro. A widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books, his books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org