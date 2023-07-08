It has been several months since I have taken the time to round up all of my loose mental squirrels, so here goes once again. And thank you in advance for bearing with me once again as I decidedly deviate from a singular-thought column into another set of random access musings.

One: There is no longer any need to talk about using duct tape for anything you do not want to move. Gorilla tape is as far superior to duct tape as filet mignon is to Spam. In theological terms, it is the eternal security of the tape world.

