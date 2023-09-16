The golf cart would beep, but it would not move. It was not on a green somewhere, mind you, but in our church fellowship hall where it normally is. We use it to shuttle people from the parking lot to the church during special events and even just on normal days for some of our seasoned citizens. But last week, when I went to move it, beeping, but no moving.

Within minutes, I had my ratchet set and electrical kit there. I took the negative cables off of all of the batteries, tested each one, and found that three of the six batteries were at nearly zero volts rather than the required eight volts. When any battery for some reason drops below six volts, the charger will no longer operate for any of them, and they all die one by one. But with each one now disconnected from the others, I was able to put a trickle charger individually on the low batteries. When each one reached at least six volts, I hooked everything back up, and the charger began charging all of them to the appropriate level. And now, at tomorrow’s ladies meeting, we should be able to offer a few hundred ladies a ride to the fellowship hall and church if they desire it.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro. A widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books, his books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org