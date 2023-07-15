It is Sunday afternoon as I sit at the desk in my church office and write this. I have just come through the July 4th week, which included a three thousand person outreach that lasted until after midnight, followed by a six-hour drive early the next day to a youth camp where I preached for a few days, followed by a six-hour drive home, and then this morning’s packed, crazy, but enjoyable service.

And I am getting ready to break some things tonight.

Bo Wagner is pastor of the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro. A widely traveled evangelist and the author of several books, his books are available on Amazon and at www.wordofhismouth.com. Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org