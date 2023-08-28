SANFORD — Mr. Walter Frank Gaddy, Jr., 78, of Sanford, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation in Lee County.

Mr. Gaddy was born in Lee County on Aug. 23, 1945, to Walter Frank Gaddy and Litha Belle Tillman Gaddy. Mr. Gaddy grew up on South Plank Road and attended Greenwood High School where he also played basketball. In the summer time while growing up, he worked hard farming tobacco. After high school he joined the Marine Corps in 1965 and served his country for seven years.