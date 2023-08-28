SANFORD — Mr. Walter Frank Gaddy, Jr., 78, of Sanford, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Sanford Health and Rehabilitation in Lee County.
Mr. Gaddy was born in Lee County on Aug. 23, 1945, to Walter Frank Gaddy and Litha Belle Tillman Gaddy. Mr. Gaddy grew up on South Plank Road and attended Greenwood High School where he also played basketball. In the summer time while growing up, he worked hard farming tobacco. After high school he joined the Marine Corps in 1965 and served his country for seven years.
Mr. Gaddy later worked for and retired from the Heins Telephone Company and played softball for the Heins Telephone Company league. Mr. Gaddy loved all sports and dedicated his time coaching a girls basketball team.
To some he was known as “Frank” or “Frankie” and to those who loved him most he was “Papa Frank.” He loved to give unsolicited advice and got a kick out of what he called “picking” at you. He had a knack for playing cards with his buddies and found the most joy sitting with his son watching ball. He was a proud Papa of his granddaughter Olivia and would always smile his most genuine smile when she was around.
Mr. Gaddy was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mildred “Millie” Gaddy and brothers, Johnny, and Thomas. He is survived by his son, Tripp Gaddy and wife, Jamie of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a sister, Bonita Gaddy Bost of Greenville, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Olivia and Jacob and his wife, Hannah and two great grandchildren, Reigna Kris and Titan Luck and special cousins, Dottie Spruill and Billy Tillman.
The family will received friends Saturday, August 26th at Bridges Cameron Funeral Home. The graveside service was Sunday, August 27th at Center United Methodist Church cemetery with The Rev. Vernon Riggins officiating.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.