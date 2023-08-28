HOLDEN BEACH — Mr. Walter Michael Lasater, 58, of Holden Beach, formerly of Sanford, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at First Health Hospice Home in West End.
Michael was born in Wake County, the son of William “Bill” Lasater and Peggy Hamilton Lasater. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Mary Lasater. Michael loved the beach and worked as a sea captain for many years. He had a smile that would light up a room. Michael loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Emily Ann Lasater of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; son, Christopher Lasater and wife, Brianna of Holden Beach; four grandchildren; brother, Billy Lasater of Anderson Creek; sister, Cindy Buchanan and husband, Craig of Broadway, along with 15 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Juniper Springs Baptist Church in Broadway with The Rev. Eddie Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. and other times at the home of Cindy and Craig Buchanan. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.
