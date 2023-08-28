HOLDEN BEACH — Mr. Walter Michael Lasater, 58, of Holden Beach, formerly of Sanford, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at First Health Hospice Home in West End.

Michael was born in Wake County, the son of William “Bill” Lasater and Peggy Hamilton Lasater. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Mary Lasater. Michael loved the beach and worked as a sea captain for many years. He had a smile that would light up a room. Michael loved his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren.