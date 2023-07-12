Residents and business owners in the city and county have been adapting to a boil order, while waiting for city officials to determine if it should be lifted.
That decision was made late Tuesday, when city officials announced that samples drawn throughout the water distribution system Monday determined that there was no bacterial contamination to the water supply.
The boil order went into effect on Monday in the county after a water main leak was discovered early that morning.
According to city officials, the leak developed in a large water transmission main located in the area of North Horner Boulevard and U.S. 1.
The water main leak took place about 1 a.m. and lasted until 9 a.m. Officials say the length of time the leakage occurred and the size of the transmission line was the reason for the increased impact on the city’s water system.
As a result many businesses and city and county offices were closed due to low water pressure and the boil order.
Tim Emmert, owner of Hugger Mugger Brewing Company said prior to the boil order being lifted he was cautious about how he ran his business.
“We can hold off a couple days for production,” he said. “On the front side, on the beer side we can’t work with the water.”
He means instead of using glasses the draft beer would be poured in plastic cups because water would be needed to clean the glasses after use. He added they have plenty of bottled beer available as well.
So, for the most part it’s business as usual until they get the okay from the city, but Emmert said beer drinkers shouldn’t stay away.
“Just because you can’t drink the water you can drink the beer,” he said jokingly.
Craig Krause, owner of Wild Dogs Brewing Company said luckily he was closed on Monday and Tuesday. He hopes things will be back to normal when they open today.
He believes his filtration system will be able to take care of any water problems when it comes to making beer, but for the customers who bring their dogs to his business, that’s a different story.
“It’s (boil order) more of a nuisance,” he said. “We’ll be boiling water for the dogs that come in,”
Claudia Piedra, who works at Studio C Salon on Wicker Street, said luckily so far she has had clients who only needed a basic haircut rather than wanting their hair washed and styled.
“I’m hanging in there,” she said about the boil order. “I had to cancel several of my appointments with my clients due to low water pressure and the water was greasy.”
She said on Tuesday that the water pressure has improved at the salon, but at home it has been a different story.
“Last week we had a small odor (from the water),” she said. “I’m hoping they figure it out soon.”
City officials also said late Tuesday that customers may experience periodic events of discolored water. If you notice discolored water, you should run the water for two to three minutes. If the discoloration is still present, please contact the Public Works Service Center at 919-775-8247, or 919-775-8268 after 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.