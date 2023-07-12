SANNWS-07-12-23 WATER 1

Water sprays from a fire hydrant along North Horner Boulevard Tuesday as crew worked to restore the flow across the system.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

Residents and business owners in the city and county have been adapting to a boil order, while waiting for city officials to determine if it should be lifted.

That decision was made late Tuesday, when city officials announced that samples drawn throughout the water distribution system Monday determined that there was no bacterial contamination to the water supply.