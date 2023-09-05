JORDAN LAKE — In the wake of an unfortunate incident that occurred over Labor Day weekend, Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson is emphasizing the critical importance of water safety and the use of life jackets.
On Sunday afternoon, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy from Stanly County who drowned that afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. at Jordan Lake’s Parkers Creek Beach, 351 Parkers Creek Beach Road. There were no signs of foul play, Sheriff’s Office investigators determined.
The victim was Kevin Lopez, 13, of Locust.
His death marked the ninth drowning in Jordan Lake this year, and the incident is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and responsible water recreation practices, Roberson said.
“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” Roberson siad. “This unfortunate incident serves as a poignant reminder that water safety should always be a top priority, especially during holiday weekends when waterways are bustling with activity.”
Roberson strongly encourages the use of life jackets when enjoying recreation in water.
“Wearing a life jacket is a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of accidents while enjoying the water,” he said. “We want everyone to enjoy the water, have fun, and fellowship, but water can be dangerous if we do not prepare for the hazards it can create. Our goal is to ensure that those enjoying the lake return home safely.”
In addition to life jackets, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office recommends the following water safety tips:
• Always have a designated adult responsible for watching children near water. Drowning can happen quickly and silently.
• Stay in designated swimming areas.
• Enroll in swimming lessons to enhance water competence and confidence.
• Avoid alcohol and impairing drugs when participating in water activities. Impairment can lead to poor judgment and coordination.
• Keep an eye on weather conditions and avoid water activities during storms or adverse weather.
• If boating, ensure all safety equipment, including life jackets, is on board and in good condition. Follow boating regulations and guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.