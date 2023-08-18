From an early age, all Taylor Waters can remember wanting to be was a teacher. Just eight years into her career as a teacher at B.T. Bullock Elementary School, and 11 years into teaching, she has been named Lee County Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.
Waters’ grandmother, Kathryn Waters, was a longtime Lee County educator, serving for a time as the principal of Greenwood Elementary School, where the young Taylor came to visit during the summer.
“I distinctly remember being pre-school age in the Greenwood counselor’s office playing with Care Bears and my grandmother coming to get me and take me through the halls,” remarked Taylor. “I do not remember seeing students, it must have been a workday, but I remember the teachers. I remember them making me feel special. I remember them lighting up with passion and joy as they spoke to my grandma.”
From those early days, she viewed school as a somewhat magical place, with a special ability to create those feelings of passion, joy, and drive. B.T. Bullock Principal Stefanie Clarke said, “It is evident that Ms. Waters is following her heart as an educator. She is passionate about all that she does. She is an exemplary teacher who has always been focused on building positive relationships with her students and she is adored by them all.”
Joy is one of the most evident traits in Waters’ daily work.
“I love what I do and it is hard to narrow my most joyful time to one moment,” she paused as she remembered many student successes of the past.
Waters has seen students’ eyes light up when they master a math skill that has troubled them for weeks, then go on to win a school math award the next year. She remembers a student telling her that they hated reading at the beginning of the year and then begging for more time to stick their nose in a chapter book by the end of the year. That same students went on to join the Battle of the Books the next year, volunteering to read 15 books in eight months.
“My most joyous moments are of student growth,” Water said. “Growth looks different for each student and it is such a joy to facilitate their progression through tenets like relationships and differentiation. Then I get to watch them flourish.”
Flourishing is something that Waters has done in her professional life. She received her undergraduate education at East Carolina University, earning a bachelor of science in elementary education and a bachelor of arts in english. In 2019-2020, she took part in the NC Kenan Fellow Program and returned to the program in 2022-2023 as Kenan Fellow Faculty. Waters is National Board Certified and has assisted in facilitation, planning, and mentoring through Lee County Schools’ summer enrichment program “Project Lift Off.”
Always looking to mentor and encourage fellow teachers, Waters says, “I would advise new educators to hold on to the positive, learn from the negative, and remember to meet students where they are.”
Clarke added, “She always goes above and beyond every day to meet students where they are and provides a fun, engaging learning experience for her students every day. Ms. Waters is so deserving of this honor and will be an excellent representative of B.T. Bullock Elementary and Lee County Schools.”
