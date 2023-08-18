From an early age, all Taylor Waters can remember wanting to be was a teacher. Just eight years into her career as a teacher at B.T. Bullock Elementary School, and 11 years into teaching, she has been named Lee County Schools’ Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.

Waters’ grandmother, Kathryn Waters, was a longtime Lee County educator, serving for a time as the principal of Greenwood Elementary School, where the young Taylor came to visit during the summer.