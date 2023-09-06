PITTSBORO — The Chatham Soil and Water Conservation District announced Tuesday that Andrew Waters will serve as Farmland Preservation coordinator.
The Chatham County Board of Commissioners have prioritized the protection and development of agriculture by establishing and funding the Chatham County Agriculture & Development Trust Fund. In his new role, Waters will be responsible for administering the trust fund and implementing other aspects of the Chatham Farmland Preservation Plan, which will be updated early in 2024.
This new position has been created at a pivotal moment in the county. A dedicated Farmland Preservation Coordinator will allow the Chatham Soil and Water Conservation District and Chatham County Cooperative Extension Service to develop robust farmland preservation initiatives including a permanent conservation easement program.
“The establishment of the Chatham County Agricultural & Development Trust Fund along with the update of the Chatham Farmland Preservation Plan is creating strong momentum for farmland preservation in Chatham County,” Waters said. “I’m excited to play a role in these critical initiatives and to become a part of the Chatham County community. Most of all I look forward to meeting the members of Chatham County’s agricultural community and learning how I can support them in their efforts to build a vibrant and resilient food system here that preserves the integrity of our farmland and other natural resources.”
Waters is a land conservation professional with 20 years of experience working in natural resource conservation and farmland preservation. He is the former executive director of the Spartanburg Area Conservancy in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where he also served as the chair of the South Carolina Land Trust Network. Previously, he worked at the Catawba Lands Conservancy in Charlotte and the Three Rivers Land Trust in Salisbury, N.C.
A native of Hendersonville, he received his undergraduate degree from UNC Chapel Hill and an MBA from UNC Greensboro. In December 2022, he received his Ph.D. in natural resource policy from Clemson University. He and his wife, Anne, have recently moved to Chatham County from Spartanburg.
To find out more about farmland preservation, individuals may contact Andrew and the Chatham Soil and Water Conservation District Office:
