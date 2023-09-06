PITTSBORO — The Chatham Soil and Water Conservation District announced Tuesday that Andrew Waters will serve as Farmland Preservation coordinator.

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners have prioritized the protection and development of agriculture by establishing and funding the Chatham County Agriculture & Development Trust Fund. In his new role, Waters will be responsible for administering the trust fund and implementing other aspects of the Chatham Farmland Preservation Plan, which will be updated early in 2024.