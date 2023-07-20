The great thing about baseball or softball is that no matter how bad you lose, it’s still just one game. The West Chatham 15U All-Stars were on the verge of a state championship last week when they were mercy-ruled by a strong Duplin County team, setting up a winner-take all final the next day for the North Carolina Dixie Softball state championship on Wednesday, July 12 in Southport.

West Chatham shook off the loss, their only one of the season, and blanked Duplin 3-0 that afternoon to earn a bid to the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandra, La. starting July 28.