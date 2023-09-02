CAMERON — In an effort to strengthen community ties and get information about maintaining one’s health to the public, residents of a community in Harnett County have organized a health fair.
Starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 the Western Harnett Health Fair will take place at YMCA of the Sandhills, 107 Carletta Cagle Drive in Cameron.
Danna Vazquez, one of the organizers of the fair, said this is the first time they’ve put something like this together. She added they did it in an effort to do something positive for their community along with creating an event that people who live in western Harnett County could rally around.
“We want to build something in our community,” she said. “We’re trying to make something the community can be proud of and come together.”
She believes the health fair is the way to get that started and hopefully become an annual event. Other communities have events that they are identified with like a county fair or an event and Vazquez wants to do the same.
They will use the YMCA’s gym as well as the outside of the building for exhibit space and to have seminars on various health-related issues.
“There will be some events involving exercise,” she said. “We want to try and get people moving.”
Personnel from Spout Springs Emergency Services (fire department) will be in attendance along with Harnett County EMS. Representatives from Planet Fitness and Fit 4 Life will be at the fair as well.
“We will also be having glucose screenings as well,” she said. “The Lions Club Vision Van will be there too. We will have some churches coming out, so we will be addressing the spiritual health aspect as well.”
Vazquez said plans for the health fair are still ongoing and expects to have a lot more for people to see and do.
“We’re still building on this,” she said. “This is the first one we’ve ever done and we are building it from the ground up. We’re not charging anything at this time but we appreciate contributions to help with the costs to put this event on.”
She added the health fair is just a way for her, her neighbors and volunteers to create an event that benefits the community and represents their community.
“We’re just a group of people getting together to try and make something good happen in the community,” she said.
The event is scheduled to end at 3 p.m.
For more information on the Western Harnett Health Fair contact the YMCA of the Sandhills in Cameron at 910-426-9622.
