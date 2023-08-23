VASS — William Brooks Frye, 86, of Vass, died Sunday (08/20/23) at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
VASS — William Brooks Frye, 86, of Vass, died Sunday (08/20/23) at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
The family will receive family and friends on Aug. 25 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Cox Memorial Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Vass with Pastors Larry Vacek and Arthur Warren officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Grove Cemetery.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
