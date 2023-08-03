SANFORD — William Chester Smith, Jr., 65, of Sanford, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents, William Smith, Sr. and Marjorie Pratt Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Smith; daughters, Michelle Wood and April Smith; grandchildren, Dylan Wood, Selena Wood, Natalia Segoviano, Eduardo Segoviano and William Wood; great grandchildren, Larissa Wood, Ezekiel Wood and Alyanna Matthews; siblings, Paul Smith, Jim Smith, Sue Hayes, Tammy Welch and Darleen Crane; his step mother, Mary Felton and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5th 2:00 p.m. at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
