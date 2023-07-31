SANFORD — William “Bill” Godfrey, 92, of Sanford, peacefully met his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 28, 2023.
He was born in Lee County the son of Cicero L. Godfrey and Jennie Spivey Godfrey on Sept. 29, 1930. William started driving a truck when he was 16 years old and was a long-haul trucker until his retirement at 80 years old. He received many safe driving awards. The last 25 years he drove for Schneider National and was awarded for over three million safe driving miles. He took pride in driving safely and being on time and was inducted into the Truckers Hall of Fame in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Bill was a 33rd degree Mason and Shriner for over 50 years. He was a member of Miracle Baptist Church where he faithfully served until his health declined.
