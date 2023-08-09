CAMERON — William “Bill” Lester Bennett, 69, of Cameron, passed away on Aug. 4, 2023.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1953 in Leesburg, Florida. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Faye Bennett and their children, Jennifer (Shawn) Stanton, William (Sarah) Bennett and Jessica Bennett. He was also a cherished grandfather to Emily (William) Regaspi and Megan (Amelia) Dicus and a doting great-grandfather to Gideon Williams. Bill became Dad to everyone his children ever befriended and brought home. His bonus kids are too numerous to name. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Perry Bennett, mother, Mamie Bennett, sister, Patricia Marshall and brother, Perry Bennett.