CAMERON — William “Bill” Lester Bennett, 69, of Cameron, passed away on Aug. 4, 2023.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1953 in Leesburg, Florida. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Theresa Faye Bennett and their children, Jennifer (Shawn) Stanton, William (Sarah) Bennett and Jessica Bennett. He was also a cherished grandfather to Emily (William) Regaspi and Megan (Amelia) Dicus and a doting great-grandfather to Gideon Williams. Bill became Dad to everyone his children ever befriended and brought home. His bonus kids are too numerous to name. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Perry Bennett, mother, Mamie Bennett, sister, Patricia Marshall and brother, Perry Bennett.
During his career, Bill worked as an Insurance agent with New York Life before retiring. He dedicated himself to his profession, providing valuable services to his clients throughout his tenure.
Bill had a warm and friendly personality, always striking up conversations and making connections with people from all walks of life. Bill enjoyed playing golf in his retirement and had a complete love for the game. His greatest love however was his wife, who was his soulmate. He was an amazing man who fought through various medical problems with unwavering determination. He leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to his family.
A ceremony to honor and celebrate Bill’s life will be held at the Sanford Church of Christ, located at 2404 Hawkins Ave, Sanford, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Bill will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
