SANFORD — Willie Earl Ware, Jr., 55, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at his home.
He was born on March 15, 1968, to Willie and Bernadine Ware in Charlotte.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 10:11 am
He graduated from Lee County Senior High School in 1986. He loved the Lord and enjoyed working in the ministry. He was a member of the Restoring Life International Worship Center in Durham, under the leadership of Apostle Jesse Mills.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his adopted father, The Rev. Fred Thomas Dunlap Sr. of Sanford; his sister, Mignon Gibson-McLaurin of Fayetteville; his brothers, Fred Thomas Ware and Phillip Gooch, both of Sanford; adopted sisters and brothers, Min. Fred Thomas Dunlap, Jr. (Pamela); Janet Williams, Carol Dunlap and Sharon Martin (Dennis), all of Sanford; a special nephew, Daniel Dunlap of Sanford and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A viewing is 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29th at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. A funeral service is 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 30th at the Works For Christ Christian Center, 1395 Fire Tower Rd., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
