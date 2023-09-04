SANFORD — Willie Junior Cooke, 73, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday Aug. 31, 2023 at his home, with his family at his side.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1949 in Durham, the son of the late Nathaniel Cooke and Betty C. Percell and Bennie and Missouri Cameron.
Willie was educated in Lee County, attending W.B.Wicker School. He graduated in 1968 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his son, Willie J. Cooke II and brothers, David Cooke, Michael Cooke and Charlesv (Ricky) Cooke.
Willie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Myrtle Bland Cooke; children, Jeffrey Cooke (Angela) of Sanford, Shannon Cooke (Sherlynn) of Fayetteville, Danielle Blue Cooke of Savannah, Georgia and Malachi Cooke, Gina Bland and Christopher Womack, all of Sanford; siblings, Patricia C. Hall (Alfred) of Aurora, Colorado; Tony Spigner and Victor Cooke (Rainey) of Durham; Rachel Warfield of Clermont, California, Cicero Johnson and Jerome Percell, both of Sanford and Arthur Cooke of Italy; aunt, Pastor Delorese C. Bynum of Durham; mother-in-law, Marie B. Peak and daughter-in-law, Erica Cooke, both of Sanford; brothers-in-law, Gene Bland (Ruth) and Benny Bland; grandchildren, Zachondria, Porsha, Jocylann, Gabrielle, Makayla, Kalashia, Janiyah, Shekinah, Dashawn, Marquell, Treyvon, Grant and Nina; great grandchildren, Zavon and Peyton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at First Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
