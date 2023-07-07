The Sanford Lions Club annually presents a Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to high school students in Lee County.
The scholarship is used to further the recipients’ education at a college or university which awards a Baccalaureate Degree. Paid in one lump sum at the beginning of the recipient’s freshman year, the funds may be used to pay the cost of tuition, fees, books, and subsistence. The scholarship funds are held in an account established by the institution for the student’s use.
Recipients are identified based on financial need, scholastic aptitude and extra-curricular activities. The Sanford Lions Club Scholarship Committee distributes the scholarship applications to the guidance departments at both high school each year beginning in March.
Chairman Jim Romine shared “this year we are pleased to announce the Lions Club is able to give two scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each”. Receiving the scholarships were TaNiya Wilson and Thalia Williams. Both are graduates of Southern Lee High School.
Wilson, daughter of Jessica Andrews, will attend UNC-Charlotte and plans on a degree in international business. Williams, daughter of Nakeshia Richmond, will also attend UNC-Charlotte seeking a bachelor of arts degree with the goal of becoming a civil lawyer
“We are pleased to provide these students with a scholarship and wish them well as they continued their education”, Romine said. Students interested in applying for this scholarship should work with their guidance counselor in the spring of 2024
