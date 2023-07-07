The Sanford Lions Club annually presents a Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 to high school students in Lee County.

The scholarship is used to further the recipients’ education at a college or university which awards a Baccalaureate Degree. Paid in one lump sum at the beginning of the recipient’s freshman year, the funds may be used to pay the cost of tuition, fees, books, and subsistence. The scholarship funds are held in an account established by the institution for the student’s use.

— Submitted